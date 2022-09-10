Rakul Preet Singh On Cuttputlli Being Criticised for Romantic Angle: 'Viewers Enjoy Balance Of Masala And...'

Rakul Preet Singh recently opened up about the criticism her recently released movie Cuttputli, starring Akshay Kumar, is receiving and said that “a little breather here and there makes it a family watch.” The bone-chilling thriller is a remake of a hit Tamil film, Ratsasan. The crime thriller has been appreciated by many, but a few criticized the romance between Akshay and Rakul calling it “unnecessary” as according to them it did not add anything to the story and could have been avoided.

OTT release, Cuttputli is a murder mystery movie that marks the 41st film of actor Rakul Preet Singh’s eight-year career. Rakul Preet Singh opened up about the latest criticism in an interview with Indian Express. The Aiyaary actress said that she believes a certain section of the audience enjoys romance, song, and dance and that these are quintessential masalas in Indian films.

She said that people want entertainment and if a Telugu movie is doing well it is because of the masala. She stated that families are a large section of viewers of the movies and they enjoy a balance. “So, if the story is thrilling and intense, a little bit of breather here and there makes it a family watch,” she further added.

Cuttputlli is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Akshay steps into the role of Vishnu Vishal to play a rookie cop, Arjan Sethi. The film centres around a child abduction and a series of murders in a small town and the police in an attempt to capture the killer unravel a conspiracy. The movie also stars Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, and others.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn. Up next, she will be seen in Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul also has Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana in her pipeline.

