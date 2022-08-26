Rakul Preet Singh On Working With Akshay Kumar In Cuttputlli: 'Heard of His Discipline, Now Witnessed It'

The much-anticipated crime-thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, Cuttputlli is incessantly increasing the excitement amongst the audience. The teaser, trailer as well as the first song of the film are trending all over social media and also winning millions of hearts, across the globe. However, do you know that the film marks the refreshing chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh on-screen for the first time ever?

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh talked about the same and shared her experience of working with the megastar. She mentioned that while she had only heard of Akshay’s discipline so far, she has now witnessed it too. The actress also mentioned that Akshay’s energy on the sets is really appreciable. “I have always been a huge fan of Akshay sir, I had only heard of his discipline but now I witnessed it. I think he is amazing when it comes to loving his work, respecting his work, and being diligently involved in every process of it. Also what I love about Akshay sir is that his energy on set is to bring everyone together and that’s something I learned, so, all in all, it was an amazing experience,” she said.

Talking about the film Cuttputlli, it is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be playing the role of Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer. Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

