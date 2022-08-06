Actor Rakul Preet Singh has been working around a chock-a-block schedule on one hand and belting out back-to-back releases on the other. After Attack and Runway 34, she was recently seen in a music video titled Mashooka, which released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Touted to be the first pan-India single, the pop track has a chic vibe to it, and features Singh in an ultra-glamorous avatar.

For the 31-year-old, it proved to be a bridge that helped her reconnect with her South fans. In an exclusive chat with News18, she says, “When we were making the song, we thought why not make it in Telugu and Tamil as well? So, Mashooka is a small tribute to my Telugu and Tamil speaking fans, who have given me so much love over the years and continue to do so.”

Singh, who kick-started her acting career with a Kannada film titled Gilli (2009), frequently worked across Telugu and Tamil film industries until she became busy with her Bollywood projects as offers began pouring in post the release of De De Pyaar De (2019). She continues to appear in South films, albeit not as often as before.

Looking forward to doing more South films, she states, “I miss them as much they miss me. But there’s only little I can do at this point. Luckily, I’ve the films I’m working on and I’ll definitely work in a Telugu or a Tamil film if something really great, something that I haven’t done before, comes my way. I’m just enjoying a new field right now, but Telugu cinema will always be my first love.”

Mashooka marks her second collaboration with her beau, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, as the music video is produced under his music banner, Jjust Music. Quiz her if working together added a new layer to their relationship and she says, “I don’t think there’s a new dynamic to the relationship just because we worked together. At work, we’re extremely professional and we understand that space.”

Singh, who’s currently shooting for her next opposite actor Akshay Kumar in an untitled project produced by Bhagnani, further adds, “When I was on the sets of Mashooka, I was simply ‘actor Rakul’ and he was ‘producer Jackky’. We don’t mix our professional and personal lives. He’s extremely passionate about music and it’s always great working with Jackky.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here