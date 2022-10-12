Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On Doing Films on Sexual Health, Says Doctor G and Chhatriwali Aren't Preachy | Exclusive

Back in the day, infertility, contraception, menstruation and sexual health were hushed up topics of conversations. But with films such as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Vicky Donor (2012), Lust Stories and Padman (both 2018), among many others, have initiated a dialogue on erectile dysfunction, sperm donation, menstrual hygiene, male virility and the importance of a woman’s sexual pleasure. It wouldn’t be a hyperbole to even state that some of these films are now a part of dinner table conversations.

Furthermore, these stories have given rise to a template that has become an integral part of new-age Bollywood. While many have hailed filmmakers for helming such stories peppered with entertainment and humour, others believe that their tone, template and setting – heartland India – have become repetitive. However, the fact of the matter remains that they continue to be made galore.

2022 has already seen one such – Janhit Mein Jaari. The Nushratt Bharuccha starrer intended to break the taboo of a woman selling condoms. Joining the bandwagon is Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming release, Doctor G. The film talks about a male doctor trying to come to terms with his role as a gynaecologist, thus addressing gender stereotypes in a female-dominated space.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Rakul admits that a host of films have already been made on sexual health but she feels that Doctor G is an exciting experiment for her and it is likely to offer something new to the audience.

She says, “I know that a lot of films have been made but every film has something new to say. As an actor, I go by my gut feeling and say yes to anything that excites me. I could be right or wrong but when I go ahead with a script, I go by my feelings with regard to the story at that point in time.”

Shedding light on how she was drawn to the world around which the film revolves, Rakul explains, “G in the title stands for gynaecology. I’m very excited about this one. Doctor G, on paper, is excellent. Both Ayushmann and I have talked about the fact that this is one of the finest scripts we’ve read in terms of how the subject has been written and dealt with.”

In fact, in Chhatriwali, one of her future films, the Attack actor will be seen playing a condom tester. The Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar directorial traces the story of a chemistry graduate student who accepts the job of a quality tester for condoms to earn some quick money. It is touted to be a family entertainer that wants to de-stigmatise the use of condoms with comedy.

Speaking about the film, Rakul shares, “Chhatriwali is also a very important subject that needs to be spoken about. It’s a tough task sometimes to choose a script considering you don’t know what’s working and what’s not in today’s time. But this story is entertaining and you can watch it with your family just like Doctor G. These films aren’t preachy.”

Chhatriwali is also special for the 32-year-old as it sees her shouldering a Bollywood film completely on her own for the first time. But she feels that along with excitement and thrill, it brings along a sense of responsibility.

The actor, who will also be seen in Thank God, remarks, “It’s a lot of responsibility but the confidence comes from the fact that the team had faith in me that I would be able to pull off a film on my own.” She adds, “It feels great when filmmakers invest their trust in you. I hope that Chhatriwali is just the beginning of that. It’s unnerving too. I’m hoping that people love and appreciate it. I’ve my fingers crossed.”

