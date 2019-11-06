Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up on Rana Daggubati Dating Rumours

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has also appeared in many South films, has time and again been linked to Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. The two actors have been spotted hanging out together, along with a bunch of friends. The two have a strong bond since the beginning of her career which is the source of many rumours. However, the De De Pyaar De actress recently shut down rumours saying that she is single.

The actress recently appeared in Sophie Choudry's fitness talk show Work It Up, where she was asked about the link-up rumours. "Oh My God!, We are neighbours, and part of a close friend group with Lakshmi Manchu who is also my best friend. Rana is also one of my closest friends like that you know? He's been a friend since I started my film journey," the actress shared.

The actress also said that she is not in a relationship with anybody. "I have had no affairs because I think I've been too busy working. I'm single," she said.

Rakul Preet will be next seen in Marjaavan, which will be her second collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra after Aiyaary. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film also stars Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The film is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

Apart from that, Rakul will also lead a cross-border love story with Arjun Kapoor. The untitled dramedy will be directed by debutante director Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham. The film will go on floors soon.

