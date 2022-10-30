Rakul Preet Singh Posts Sexy Swimsuit Pics As She Chills On a Beach, Says 'Island Life Is A Vibe’

Rakul Preet Singh is shelling travel goals with exotic glimpses of her Maldivian vacay! The actress jetted off for a much-needed vacation to an island nation, from where she has been sharing some stunning photos with her fans. And her latest set of pictures from her vacation at the exotic location will surely make you pack your bags and leave for holiday. On Sunday, Rakul posted a set of sexy swimsuit pics while enjoying her time amid the picturesque view.

In the pictures, she looks fresh as a daisy in a purple swimsuit while resting over a net near the sea. The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful with round glasses on and a pair of statement earrings. The Cutputtli star looked hot and cute at the same time as she posed for the stunning pictures in the hot attire. The actress paired her swimsuit with a long robe as she fell in love with the island vibe at the mesmerising location.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Cos island life is a vibe 💕.”

Check her post here:

As soon as she shared the photos, likes and comments poured in from all sides. While one of her fans wrote, “You are the preety one”, another one added, “gorgeous.”

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actress has treated her fans to hot pictures from her vacay in Maldives. Earlier too, Rakul took to her social media, and Rakul dropped a super hot photo from her vacation in the Maldives. She can be seen wearing an orange swimsuit with her hair tied up in a high bun while sitting by the beach. The actress while sharing the post on her social media account wrote, “#thankgod for a holiday”.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in Thank God has a number of projects in the line up. It includes names such as Oh My Ghost, a comedy horror which is being helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor; Indian 2, a project where she will get to act alongside acting legend Kamal Haasan, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a romantic drama which stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

