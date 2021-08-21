Rakul Preet Singh Revivies 'Childhood Memories' with 'Bhutta' on Morning Walk

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram on Saturday morning to share a picture of herself from her morning walk. Hair tied in a bun, the actress can be seen enjoying a ‘bhutta’ in the picture. “Saw this cart full of desi bhuttas and man! it just revived my childhood memories. And @munmun.ganeriwal says that unlike sweet corn, our native corn varieties are fibrous and healthy. Not all carbs are equal! 😁Thanks to her, I am digging into these after years. Aapne khaya kya?😋," Rakul Preet actress wrote alongside the picture.

Earlier, Rakul Preet shared a picture of herself, all masked up and ready to travel to the shoot destination. The caption of the selfie perfectly summed up her excitement of joining the crew of the film. “Aankhon mein excitement (excitement in the eyes). Prayagraj, here I come,” wrote Rakul Preet and added the hashtag #DoctorG as she shared the picture on her Instagram stories.

Doctor G will trace the lives of Dr Uday Gupta, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, and Dr Fatima, played by Rakul Preet, in a medical institute. The medical comedy-drama also stars Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. The makers have not announced the release date of the film yet.

