Rakul Preet Singh Sets the Floor on Fire in Black Lehenga as She Dances on Pasoori, Jackky Bhagnani Reacts

Rakul Preet Singh has taken the internet by storm by showing off her dancing skills in her latest post. On Friday, the Attack actress shared a video of herself dancing to the trendy song Pasoori. She took to her Instagram profile to share the video. Rakul’s boyfriend and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani also reacted to the video but more on that later. In the video, Rakul can be seen grooving effortlessly to the Coke Studio Pakistan’s recent track Pasoori.

The Runway 34 actress set the floor on fire with her sizzling moves. She opted for a black lehenga choli and accessorised the look with silver jewellery.

Rakul also mentioned that the track is her current song. The caption of the post read: “Feels for my current favourite song and thank you, Dimple Kotecha for being the best” with a red heart emoji.

As soon as she posted the video on her Insta feed, Bollywood celebs flooded the comments section with fiery reactions. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly commented with two hearts. Rakul’s friend and filmmaker-actress Lakshmi Manchu also wrote, “Kill me! Uff” with a fire emoji.

Rakul’s beau Jackky also commented on her video and asked her to teach him the moves. “Can you teach me also,” commented Jackky.

The steps to which Rakul is grooving are choreographed by the celebrity dance coach Dimple Kotecha, who also reacted to the video and wrote, “Thank you for being you” with a red heart emoji.

Pasoori is a song from Coke Studio Pakistan, voiced by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

This is not the first time Rakul has swayed us with her moves to a trendy song. Earlier, she had a ‘Nach Punjabann fever’ and she ploaded a video of herself dancing to The Punjabann Song from JugJugg Jeeyo with Lakshmi Manchu.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rakul was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. She will next be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s directorial film Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

