MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Video Full of Childhood Memories

Rakul Preet Singh Shares Video Full of Childhood Memories

'De De Pyaar De' actor Rakul Preet Singh took to social media and shared a video where she plays games like "dog and the bone", "Kabbadi" and "chidiya ud" with her brother Aman Preet.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has relived her childhood days in a new post she shared on social media.

Rakul took to Instagram and shared a video where she plays games like "dog and the bone", "Kabbadi" and "chidiya ud" with her brother Aman Preet.

"When time takes you back to your childhood #quarantinediaries," the actress captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

#quarantinediaries with @amanpreetoffl ❤️

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

On the acting front, Rakul will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film Indian 2, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

Her brother Aman Preet Singh is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film "Ram Rajya". It also stars Shobita Rana, Salman Sheikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani and Mushtaq Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,091,402

    +7,852*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,428,422

    +41,903*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,093,189

    +29,668*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,831

    +4,383*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres