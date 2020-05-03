Rakul Preet Singh Shares Video Full of Childhood Memories

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has relived her childhood days in a new post she shared on social media.

Rakul took to Instagram and shared a video where she plays games like "dog and the bone", "Kabbadi" and "chidiya ud" with her brother Aman Preet.

"When time takes you back to your childhood #quarantinediaries," the actress captioned the video.

On the acting front, Rakul will soon be seen in a cross-border romantic-comedy with actor Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Rakul will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's ambitious upcoming film Indian 2, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Vidyut Jammwal.

Her brother Aman Preet Singh is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film "Ram Rajya". It also stars Shobita Rana, Salman Sheikh, Shashwat Pratik, Rajesh Sharma, Govind Namdev, Manoj Bakshi, Sandeep Bhojak, Mukhtar Dekhani and Mushtaq Khan.

