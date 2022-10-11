Rakul Preet Singh Shooting In Scotland For Her Next Movie, To Return India For Thank God, Doctor G Promotions

Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for two big releases this month – Thank God and Doctor G. In the former, she will share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra, whereas in the latter, the actress will be seen along with Ayushmann Khurrana. Amid all this, it has now been reported that Rakul Preet Singh is currently in Scotland, shooting for her upcoming movie. However, not much details about Rakul’s next project are known as of now.

“Rakul is currently stationed in Scotland for the shoot of an unannounced project, and since she had to be there for a long shoot, she is using whatever time she can take out from the hectic schedule to simultaneously promote her next releases, Doctor G and Thank God, online itself, juggling between these 3 films together,” a source close to the actress said.

The source also added that Rakul will be returning to India on October 13 to take part in Doctor G and Thank God promotions. “Rakul is very enthusiastic when it comes to work, so she never minds a hectic schedule. She is set to get right into Thank God promotions physically, from the 13th itself, the very day she lands back in Mumbai from Scotland,” the source claimed.

