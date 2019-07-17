Rakul Preet Backs Manmadhudu 2 Smoking Scene: Smoking in Kabir Singh Doesn’t Make Shahid Smoker

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently gearing up for the release of Manmadhudu 2, in which she co-stars with South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film's teaser released last week, and while many appreciated the two actors for their performances, a section of the Internet seemed unhappy with Rakul's smoking scene in the teaser.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress has hit back at the online haters. Citing Shahid Kapoor's character in Kabir Singh, Rakul said, "I don't really get bothered by trolls. I think logo ka kaam hai kehna, kuch toh log kahenge. We are playing characters. Now, whether it is Kabir Singh... if Shahid is smoking in the film it does not make him a smoker. No way he is promoting smoking. He is playing a character Arjun Reddy that is flawed and he does those things. In real life Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian, we all know that."

Trolls accused Rakul of "promoting smoking", describing the smoking scene as "deeply disturbing", about which she told Pinkvilla, "People should disassociate to what we are playing onscreen is different and it is a story of that one person... we are not putting the entire girl clan into girls not showing in the right way. That's not happening."

Manmadhudu 2 also stars Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh, and Jhansi in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Rahul Ravindran and is co-produced by Annapurna Studios, Manam Enterprises, Viacom 18 Studios and Anandi Art Creations. The music is being handled by Chaitan Bharadwaj while M Sukumar has handled the cinematography.

Manmadhudhu 2 is said to be the sequel to the actor’s own 2002-film Manmadhudhu, a romantic comedy in which Nagarjuna starred opposite Sonali Bendre.

