Rakul Preet Singh Slays In A Mustard Yellow Brocade Jumpsuit For Chhatriwali Promotions

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is loved for her girl-next-door persona on screen. Her fans adore her incredible fashion choices. From traditional attire to western outfits, Rakul knows how to slay in style. She is always on point, whether she is attending red-carpet events or going for movie promotions. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming movie Chhatriwali, which is going to release on Zee5 on January 20. In a recent promotional event, the 32-year-old actress opted for an Indo-western fusion look, which is going viral all over social media.

The actress wore a mustard yellow brocade jumpsuit with golden tones, from the wardrobe of Payal Khandwala. The jumpsuit was manually woven from silk, and gives a stylish yet elegant boho look. Her jumpsuit has a closed round neck, half sleeves, and an asymmetric hem. Rakul completed her look with huge, three-layer statement earrings, a few bangles, and matching kolhapuri shoes. She kept her hair open and did minimal makeup, which perfectly suited her attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhatriwali ☔ (@rakulpreet)

Seeing the post, her fans could not keep their calm. They complimented their favourite actress and showered heart emojis in the comment box.

Rakul Preet Singh had back to back five movie releases last year, namely Runway 34, Attack, Cuttputlli, Doctor G and Thank God.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi-language romantic comedy film Chhatriwali. The movie is directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film also features Sumeet Vyas, Satish Kaushik, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles. The movie aims to promote the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex and will be released on ZEE5.

Apart from this, she also has the Tamil-language science fiction comedy Ayalaan and director S Shankar’s upcoming project Indian 2 in her pipeline.

