GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Rakul Preet Singh to Get Rs 1 Crore to Play Sridevi in NTR Biopic?

Rakul Preet Singh will have a 20-minute role in the second part of the Telugu biopic on NTR.

News18.com

Updated:October 11, 2018, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rakul Preet Singh to Get Rs 1 Crore to Play Sridevi in NTR Biopic?
Rakul Preet Singh will play Sridevi in NTR’s upcoming biopic. (Image: Instagram/Rakul Preet Singh)
Loading...
Rakul Preet Singh, the latest actor to join the illustrious ensemble cast of the highly-anticipated NTR biopic, will reportedly get paid Rs 1 crore to play Sridevi on screen.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the 28-year-old actor will have a 20-minute role in the two-part Telugu biopic of the iconic actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

“A famous song from NTR’s film Vetagadu will be picturised on Rakul and Balakrishna. They’re also planning to shoot a few more songs from popular films like Bobbili Puli. Rakul may appear in part two of the biopic. The makers want a big actress to play Sridevi, and they’re willing to pay for it,” Deccan Chronicle quoted a source saying.

Meanwhile, Rakul took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her first look from the film as Sridevi.



She shared another still from the film, in which she is dancing in the rain with Balakrishna. “And here goes another look from #NTRkathanayakudu !! I feel extremely honoured to get a chance to play #srideviji..Thanku to all who believed In me .. hope you like it !! ❤️,” she captioned it.



On her role in NTR, she recently told Times of India, “I am really excited about the project and I know all eyes will be on me because for the first time someone is going to play Srideviji in a film.”

“This is going to be the most challenging characters I’ve played so far because Srideviji is a legend. She was and is still loved by millions. I have been a big fan and recreating the diva on screen for the first time is a big responsibility. I hope I can do justice to it,” she added.

The film, titled Kathanayakudu, has Balakrishna playing NTR. It also stars Rana Daggubati, Vidya Balan, Sumanth, Prakash Raj and Sachin Khedekar in important roles.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the first and the second installments are slated to release on January 9 and January 24 next year.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...