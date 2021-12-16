Rakul Preet Singh to Kajal Aggarwal, Leading Ladies Who Worked With Both Father, Son

In the Tamil film industry, it is not uncommon to see father and son both act opposite the same female actor in numerous movies. Below is a list of some of the female leads who have acted opposite both father and son.

Rakul Preet Singh starred in ‘Rarandoy Veduka Chudham’ with Naga Chaitanya, the eldest son of Nagarjuna. She then starred opposite Nagarjuna in ‘Cupid 2’.

Lavanya Tripathi was another leading lady who starred alongside both Nagarjuna and his son. She starred opposite Naga Chaitanya in ‘Yudham Sharanam’. Before that, she worked in ‘Soggade Chinninayana’ with his father Nagarjuna.

Kajal Agarwal acted in the movie titled ‘Dada’ with Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. Kajal Agarwal will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in ‘The Ghost’ directed by Nagarjuna and Praveen Sattaru.

As for the heroines who have acted opposite both NTR and Balakrishna, the first on that list is Rathi Agnihotri. She has acted as the female lead in movies such as ‘Kaliyuga Ramudu’ and ‘Prema Simhasanam’ with NTR. After that, she starred opposite Balakrishna in ‘Sri Madvirat Veera Brahmendra Swamy Charithra’.

Jayasudha is another actor who acted with NT Rama Rao and Balayya. She starred opposite NTR in Tarakaramudi. She then also acted opposite Balayya in Adhinayakudu.

Next on the list is Radha, who starred in ‘Chandashasanudu’ with NTR. She also did many movies with Balakrishna. Radha also has a track record of acting opposite Shivaji Ganesan and his son Prabhu in Tamil movies. She was the female lead in ‘Atma Bandhuvu’ with Shivaji Ganesan. She then starred in En Uyir Kannamma opposite his son Prabhu.

