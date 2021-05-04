Rakul Preet Singh to Play 'Condom Tester' in Film Refused by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday: Report

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has reportedly signed a film with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP movies where she will be playing a sexecutive or condom tester. According to latest reports, the film was first offered to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, who declined the role.

A source quoted in Bollywood Hungama said, “Before Rakul, the same project was first offered to Sara Ali Khan. Sara, who is also doing the Vicky Kaushal starrer Ashwatthama under the same banner, was approached for the social drama. But after the narration, she politely refused the film. She informed the RSVP team she won’t be able to do the role of a sexecutive in the project but RSVP is speaking to her for another project now."

The source also said, “After Sara declined the offer, the film was offered to Ananya Panday who also let it pass." They added that Ananya and her team felt that the concept and the role was too bold for her, so she didn’t want to do it.

A sexecutive or condom tester is an employee hired by condom brands to test the quality of their products before they are released to the market. According to the source the film will be a quirky drama aimed at destigmatising the use of condoms as it is still taboo in India.

On the work front, Rakul will be next seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta and has been produced jointly by John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani. The film will release on Netflix on May 18, 2021.

