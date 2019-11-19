Rakul Preet Singh to Star in John Abraham And Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Attack

Actress Rakul Preet Singh seems to be getting busier in Bollywood. According to a recent report, the actress has been roped in to play the parallel lead in John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Attack.

According to a report, a source has said, "It's a two-heroine project. Both the roles are really powerful and action-oriented. The team was scouting for two good-looking actors who can also perform and do stunts really well. It's then that they took the film to Rakul Preet Singh. She was their first choice for the role."

The De De Pyaar De actress is said to have given a thumbs up for the project. The source adds, "She loved the script and her role in it. The final modalities are being worked out. Post that, the team will make an official announcement of the same soon. It goes on floors in January next year."

Rakul's latest offering Marjaavaan, co starring Siddharth Malhotra, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria has been doing decently well at the box office. Recently, she started the shoot for Nikkhil Advani's next production venture that also stars Arjun Kapoor. The untitled movie will be helmed by Kaashvie Nair and is produced by Nikkhil Advani.

Meanwhile John, who will be next seen in his upcoming multi-starrer movie Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee, has already started prepping for Attack. Recently, he shared a post on his social media where he was learning to fire a gun from the professionals. While the actor has taken the project under his own production house, the movie will also mark the directorial debut of Lakshya Raj Anand.

As of now, the movie will be clashing with Bhuj: The Pride Of India, starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt, on Independence Day.

