Rakul Preet Singh's Birthday Bash With Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jackky Bhagnani

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh rang in her 32nd birthday on October 10. The talented actress has already won hearts with her beaming smile and stupendous acting in Yaariyan, De De Pyaar De, and her recent Cuttputlli. From the innumerable pictures that have surfaced on the Internet, it seems that Rakul’s birthday bash was just on-fleek. Popular B-town celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar were all invited to the star-studded celebration.

Both Rakul and Arjun Kapoor shared glimpses of the birthday party that has taken the Internet by storm. Dropping a string of pictures and a video on Instagram, Rakul captioned, “What’s a bday without a mouthful of cake.”

The Cuttputlli actress was seen dressed in an uber-chic, black-and-white printed marble bodycon dress. She smiled ear-to-ear, seemingly excited to cut the beautifully decorated chocolate and vanilla creme cake, topped with delicious strawberries.

Taking the knife in her hands, Rakul sliced the cake, gesturing to devour the entire piece all by herself, flashing her million-dollar smile to the camera. She later struck a happy pose flaunting the two birthday cakes displayed on the table in front of her.

The next snap gave a sneak peek at the celebrity guests who were invited to Rakul’s birthday celebration. The frame captured Rakul with her boyfriend and film producer Jackky Bhagnani, actress Malaika Arora with her beau and actor Arjun Kapoor, actress Bhumi Pednekar, and their close friend Orhan Awatramani among others. The bunch of celebrities sported smiles for the click.

Popular television actresses, Sargun Mehta and Smriti Khanna took to Rakul’s comment section to wish her a happy birthday. Fans too chimed in showering the actress with heaps of praise and sending their best wishes.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also shared the same group picture on his own Instagram space, adding a funny caption. “Happy faces on a happy day. Happy birthday Rakul Preet Singh. I’m hoping you enjoyed the day and the cake also,” he wrote, adding a series of smiley emojis.

Rakul was quick to thank the Ishaqzaade actor for making her birthday “special.” “Thankyouuuu for making it so special. What a day,” she wrote in Arjun’s post.

Talking about Rakul Preet Singh, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her two back-to-back films – Thank God, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgan and Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Indra Kumar Thank God will hit the big screens on October 14 this year. On the other hand, Doctor G, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap is slated to release on October 25.

