Rakul Preet Singh's Father Once Asked Her To Burn Rs 500 Note On Diwali To Give Her This Lesson

Rakul Preet Singh is a terrific Indian film actress who has had exposure to a variety of different movie industries in the country. She has established a very secure position in the industry and is working with stalwarts like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, to name a few. The actress’ latest film Thank God released a day after Diwali. On Diwali, many people burst crackers to celebrate the festival, which shouldn’t be the case.

In her recent interview, the Cutputtli actress revealed that she also learnt the lesson about not bursting crackers on Diwali, by her father in her younger days. The actress shared that her father made her burn a Rs 500 note to give her a lesson on not bursting crackers and she hasn’t burst a cracker from that day on.

In a Diwali-special interview with Dainik Bhaskar, where she said that she stopped bursting crackers when she was in the fifth standard. Rakul recalled the last time she burst crackers on Diwali was when she was around nine-years-old.

“It was a memorable Diwali. My father gave me a ₹500 note and asked me to burn it. I was shocked and asked him why he was asking me to do such a thing. He told me, ‘But that is exactly what you are doing. You are buying crackers and bursting them. What if you use the money to buy some chocolates and give them to the needy,” shared the actress.

She added, “I must have been around 9 or 10 year old girl. I remember we went to the sweets shop, bought sweets and distributed them among the homeless. I felt different kind of happiness that day and have not burst crackers ever since.”

Meanwhile, Rakul returns to screens with Indra Kumar’s Thank God which hit theatres on October 25. Starring actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles, the film has had a decent box office opening, collecting more than Rs 8 crores.

Thank God features Sidharth as a self-centred man, who lands in ‘Yamlok’. Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game.

