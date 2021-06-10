Rakul Preet Singh's Pancake Experiment Goes Wrong, Brother Asks 'Didi Ye Kya Banaya Aapne'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh recently tried her hands at pancake making, and in the process, she might have discovered a new dish. In a video shared by her brother Aman, she can be seen scrapping off the burnt pancakes into a bowl. When her brother asks what she has done with the dish, she replies by saying that she is going to devour the scrambled pancakes like a dessert by freezing them.

Sharing the hilarious video on Instagram, Aman wrote, “Thank god I said no to pancakes when @rakulpreet asked me this morning".

The video left her fans in splits as some laughed at their adorable banter, while some praised Rakul for her charm and innocent way of replying. She also shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “It still tasted good".

The sibling duo seems to share a very close bond. A couple of weeks ago on the occasion of brother’s day, Rakul shared a picture with him and called him her ‘strength’.

On the work front, she was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson alongside Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. He has a couple of more projects in the pipeline, including Ajay Devgn’s Mayday.

