Popular actress Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a few pictures from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. In the photos, the actress dazzled in a sequinned lehenga and looked like a dream. Her ethnic fashion is top-notch and nobody carries it better than her. Rakul often posts photos and videos, raising the glam bar on the internet. Now, her recent pictures from the couple’s wedding reception are making a huge noise on the internet.

For the occasion, Rakul Preet opted for a gorgeous metallic lehenga from the designer label Tarun Tahiliani. The sparkling sequined lace work will surely grab your attention. Rakul paired her glamorous lehenga with a strappy blouse, which showcased delicate sequins all over. The actress gave her fashion an extra edge with a sheer dupatta and a studded choker necklace.

For the makeup, the actress wore shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheeks, and glossy lips. While she kept her tresses open to accentuate her features. The actress looks mesmerising and we cannot deny this.

Moments after the actress dropped a string of snaps, several social media users rushed to the comment section to admire her charismatic persona. One fan commented, “You are the most beautiful and gorgeous woman”. Another user commented, “I love Rakul Preet”. One user also wrote, “Your hotness rules the world”.

This is not the first time, the actress time and again wears ethnic ensembles that make her look spectacular. Be it with her acting prowess or her sartorial fashion choices, Rakul Preet often took the internet by storm

On the work front, the actress is known for films including Sardar Ka Grandson, Loukyam, To Father With Love, and Runway 34. Some of her other films also include Shimla Mirchi, Konda Polam, Doctor G, Thank God, Cuttputli, Marjaavaan, and more. The actress was last seen in Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s Chhatriwali. Now, she is all set to feature in upcoming films including Indian 2, Ayalaan, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Untitled Arjun Kapoor movie.

