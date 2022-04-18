Rakul Preet Singh's Stunning Pictures From Latest Photoshoot Make Fans Go Crazy

Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh recently shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. The actor, who looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest snaps, said, “Be like a sea, wild, free and beautiful."

In the pictures, the Runway 34 actor was wearing a red top and a pair of black high-rise pants. She paired this outfit with bold statement hoops and a pair of black heels. Fans are going gaga over these pictures that have received more than 3 lakh likes.

Rakul is quite active on her social media and has more than 20 million followers on her Instagram. This is not the first time Rakul’s pictures are going viral. Earlier, she posted her pictures in a red full-sleeve sequin bodycon dress where she looked stunning as usual.

Rakul continues to shine in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. Konda Polam, a Telugu action thriller directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, was her most recent film in which Sai Chand, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Nassar played supporting roles. Sannapureddy Venkata Rami Reddy’s novel inspired the film, which was released in theatres on October 8, 2021. The film, however, turned out to be a commercial flop.

Advertisement

Rakul Preet, made her debut with the film Keratam. In 2014, she made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial Yaariyan. The film was released in India on January 10, 2014, on 1200 screens. Despite scathing reviews from critics, the picture was a box office success, collecting $550 million on a budget of $100 million.

She will be seen next in Bollywood thriller Runway 34, which is scheduled for release on April 29. The film is directed, produced, and headlined by Ajay Devgn, and also stars Amitabh Bacchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakansha Singh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.