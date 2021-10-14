Rakul Preet Singh’s Water Baby Mood is Sure to Drive Your Mid-week Blues Away

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently rang in her 31st birthday, is in a major holiday mood right now. She wants a vacation but certain terms and conditions apply. The actress wishes to go back to “a mask free holiday” and we totally relate. In the meantime, she posted glimpses of herself enjoying some pool time on social media. Known to be a water baby, Rakul looks the happiest as she gets ready for a splash. Rakul added two stunning looks to her vacay mood post and we can’t decide our pick.

The first video shows Rakul flashing the biggest smile while posing on a staircase that descended into a pool. In the clip, she is dressed in a gorgeous colour blocked swimsuit. The black and white swimwear came with a halter plunging neckline. Rakul kept the rest of the look basic with a smartwatch on her wrist and hair tied into a neat bun.

In the second clip, Rakul beats the end of the summer heat in a ravishing scarlet one-piece costume. The ensemble came with a sweetheart neckline and a backless look. Just before she dives into the pool, Rakul folds her hands together at the moment of dusk.

On her birthday, the star decided to make her relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani official on Instagram. Jackky, also an actor, shared an adorable picture with the birthday girl and penned a heartfelt note. The photo shows the new lovebirds in town walking hand in hand on a bright day as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

Rakul shared the same photograph and wrote, “Thank you my love. You have been my biggest gift this year. Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you. Here’s to making more memories together.”

Rakul’s work slate is all things exciting. She has committed to two big Tamil projects — Indian 2 and Ayalaan. The actress, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2014 film Yaariyan, will be seen in many Hindi films in the near future. She has Attack, Mayday, Thank God and Doctor G in the pipeline.

