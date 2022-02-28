Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Are Twinning In Blue In Their Maldives Vacation Pictures

Rakulpreet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are spending some quality time in the Maldives. The duo has been sharing love-filled pictures and videos from their vacation on Instagram. However, none of the pictures features the couple together in a single frame.

Recently, Rakulpreet dropped another picture of herself from the island vacation in which she is looking super hot. The actress posed in a blue and white bikini set by the designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She completed her look by wearing hoop earrings and a ring. She can be seen enjoying the sun in the photos. Sharing the photo, Rakul wrote, “Sometimes in the waves of change we find out the true direction.”

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Rakul’s stunning looks. Celebrity yoga trainer, Anushka commented on Rakul’s latest upload asking her to come back as she misses her. Actor Kajal Aggarwal also complemented Rakul. “Stunner,” she wrote. This isn’t the first time that Rakul has shared a picture from her dreamy vacation. Earlier, Rakul posed in a black swimsuit paired with a long cape.

Rakul Singh’s Instagram PostJackky Bhagnani is also not far behind his beau. Take a look:

In the photo posted by Jackky, he can be seen carrying a casual beach look wearing a double shade blue shirt and white shorts. To beat the Sun, the actor wore sunglasses. Giving the photo a rhyming caption, Jackky wrote, “Happiness comes in waves! High tides and good vibes,”

For the unversed, Jackky made his relationship with Rakul official on her 31st birthday last year. Back then, he shared a picture of themselves holding hands and wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji). @rakulpreet."

Rakul too replied to his with a sweet comment that read, “Thankyouuuu my! You have been my biggest gift this year! Thank you for adding colour to my life, thank you for making me laugh non-stop, thank you for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

