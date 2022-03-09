Rakulpreet Singh Reminisces About Beach Day in The Maldives with Stunning Red Bikini Picture

Bollywood actress Rakulpreet Singh jetted off for an exotic vacation in the Maldives a few days back. While the actress has now returned from her holiday at the picturesque location, on Wednesday, Rakul reminisced about her holiday in the Maldives. She shared a throwback picture in which the actress looked stunning dressed up in a red bikini. Needless to say, the actress swayed her fan’s breath away with her gorgeous beach avatar.

Reliving the good old happy days amid the picturesque beach view, the De De Pyaar De actress posted her bikini picture on Instagram. Talking about her look in the photo, she donned a red bikini with a halter neckline and paired it up with high-waist bottoms. She also added a multi-colored long cape to give her beach outing a classy spin. She rounded off her look with sunglasses and long dangler earrings.

Rakul set the temperature on the internet soaring with her beautiful picture. Taking to the captions she added two hashtags, “ throwback water baby.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons as they loved Rakul’s beach look.

An avid social media user, Rakul Preet never fails to impress her fans with her gorgeous pictures. Earlier, the actress shared a couple of photos from her Maldives vacation and made her fans gush over her beauty. During her stay in the gorgeous location, she shared a couple of bikini pictures. In one of the snaps, she donned a bright pink co-ord set. She adorned herself with sleek golden earrings. With her hair tied in a top bun, Rakul Preet was seen enjoying her time in the sea.

In one of the photos, Rakul looked like a fashionista in a classic black swimsuit with a plunging neckline. She also decided to layer it with a long black and white cover-up having red prints. She rounded off her look with cat eye glasses which added a fun element to her beach look.

As per the entertainment portal Pinkvilla, she is spending time in the Maldives with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. This is the first vacation of the couple since they made their relationship official.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen opposite John Abraham in the action thriller film Attack. The film is expected to release on April 1 this year. Apart from this, Rakul will also feature in Ajay Devgn’s Runaway 34 which is slated to release on April 29. There are many other films in Rakul’s calendar this year such as Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Hindi remake of Ratsasan alongside Akshay Kumar and Chhatriwali.

