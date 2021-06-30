Rakulpreet Singh Reminisces Vacation Days, Shares Bikini Shot

Rakulpreet Singh ventured into the film industry in 2009 with Kannada film Gilli, while Yaariyan was her maiden Hindi film. She left an indelible mark on the audience showcasing her acting prowess in this flick. The actress soon received commercial success in the South Cinema giving numerous superhit films. The 30-year-old enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and keeps on giving a sneak peek of her life on the digital platform.

Recently, the actress reminisced her vacation days as she shared a throwback photo by the poolside. The actress looked blazing like sunshine in a yellow bikini turning up the heat in the waters. Rakul looked gorgeous in the unfiltered click flaunting her natural self wearing the best attributes of her personality – a scintillating smile.

Sharing the click, the actress wrote, “Holidaying in my head” and accompanied the caption with hashtags water baby, unfiltered and pure joy.

Last year in November, the actress was busy holidaying with her family in the Maldives. Accompanied by her parents and brother, she enjoyed her trip to the island country. Rakul even shared several glimpses from her vacation on the digital platform. In one of the pictures, the actress was seen having immense fun, laughing her heart out laying in the hammock above the pristine blue waters at the beachside. Describing her capture, the actress wrote, “Laughter is my everyday therapy”. The much-talked-about picture of the actress captured her innate beauty.

In this, the actress posed with her family capturing the breathtaking view of the blue during the sunset. Rakul defined her love for the family by putting her emotions into words, “Where life begins and love never ends !! FAMILY”.

Rakul was last seen showcasing her acting skills in Sardar Ka Grandson opposite Arjun Kapoor. Next, the actress is gearing up for her mega Bollywood flick MayDay. The film is a directorial venture of Ajay Devgn who will also essay the lead role along with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul. The mega-budget project is expected to have a theatrical release next year in April.

