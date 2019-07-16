Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ralph Fiennes Teaches How to Be Tough and Ruthless in The King's Man Trailer

20th Century Fox Studios released the trailer of 'The King's Man' on Monday evening. Watch here.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ralph Fiennes Teaches How to Be Tough and Ruthless in The King's Man Trailer
Still of Ralph Fiennes from The King's Man trailer, courtesy of YouTube
Loading...

Action and adrenaline filled Kingsman: the Secret Service series in returning with a prequel, The King's Man, featuring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and others in lead roles. The trailer of the film, which is set for February 14, 2020 release, was debuted by 20th Century Fox Studios on Monday evening. Series helmer Matthew Vaughn is directing the film from a script that he co-wrote with Jane Goldman.

The official synopsis of The King's Man reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

Set in the times of the first World War, The King's Man follows the emergence of the secret service agency in England during the war days. Harris Dickinson (Trust) stars as Conrad, a young soldier who's fighting in WWI when he is recruited by Fiennes' character to become a member of the newly-formed Kingsman organization. We see Conrad training under the tutelage of Fiennes' character as he tries to become the soldier his country would need in times of major crisis.

For the prequel, which takes place in the early 20th century, Taron Egerton and Colin Firth won't be returning as Eggsy and Harry.

Watch The King's Man trailer here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram