Ralph Fiennes Teaches How to Be Tough and Ruthless in The King's Man Trailer
20th Century Fox Studios released the trailer of 'The King's Man' on Monday evening. Watch here.
Still of Ralph Fiennes from The King's Man trailer, courtesy of YouTube
Action and adrenaline filled Kingsman: the Secret Service series in returning with a prequel, The King's Man, featuring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans and others in lead roles. The trailer of the film, which is set for February 14, 2020 release, was debuted by 20th Century Fox Studios on Monday evening. Series helmer Matthew Vaughn is directing the film from a script that he co-wrote with Jane Goldman.
The official synopsis of The King's Man reads: "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."
Set in the times of the first World War, The King's Man follows the emergence of the secret service agency in England during the war days. Harris Dickinson (Trust) stars as Conrad, a young soldier who's fighting in WWI when he is recruited by Fiennes' character to become a member of the newly-formed Kingsman organization. We see Conrad training under the tutelage of Fiennes' character as he tries to become the soldier his country would need in times of major crisis.
For the prequel, which takes place in the early 20th century, Taron Egerton and Colin Firth won't be returning as Eggsy and Harry.
Watch The King's Man trailer here:
