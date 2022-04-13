Ram Aur Shyam to Sita Aur Gita, 8 Films Based on Telugu Movie Ramudu Bhimudu

Ramudu Bheemdu was a Telugu language film, produced by D. Ramanaidu under the Suresh Productions banner and directed by Tapi Chanakya. The movie starred N.T. Rama Rao, Jamuna, Laxmanan Vijayalaxmi. The music of the film was composed by Pendayala Nageswara Rao.

The movie was based on two characters Ramudu and Bheemudu, who look alike and were fed up with their respective lives. They incidentally end up taking each other’s places in their homes, leading to hilarious consequences.

The movie was released in 1964 and was a major box office success. This film is also considered the trendsetting venture that eventually became an inspiration for so many films with a similar storyline. Here’s a list of films based on a similar plot

1. In 1965 this film was remade by the same director in Tamil language and titled Enga Veettu Pillai. It starred M. G. Ramachandran and Saroja Devi, S.V. Ranga Rao, M.N. Nambiar, Rathna and Pandari Bai in supporting roles.

The film is about two identical but contrasting twins separated at birth, and what happens when they cross paths. The movie was a major box office success, running for over 25 weeks in theatres and becoming a silver jubilee film.

2.In 1967, Ram aur Shyam, a Hindi comedy drama, directed by Tapi Chanakya, was released. Dilip Kumar played the double role as twins separated at birth. The movie was the second-highest-grossing Indian Film of 1967.

3. In 1972, Sita Aur Gita, a Hindi comedy-drama, was written by Salim Jadav and directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film starred Hema Malini as the identical twins, who separated at birth and grew up with different temperaments. Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kapoor were also in the male lead.

4. In 1973, Ganga Manga, a Telugu comedy-drama film, was directed by Tapi Chanakya with the same plot in which Vanisri played a dual role as Ganga and Manga.

5. In 1974, Vani Rani, a Tamil language film, was directed by Tapi Chanakya. The film was the remake of Sita Aur Gita.

6. In 1976, Ajayanum Vijayanum, a Malayalam film directed by J. Sasikumar and produced by K. N. S. Jaffarsha hit the cinemas. The film stars Prem Nazir, Laksmi Sukumari, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and Adoor Bhasi in lead roles.

7. In 1989, Chaalbaaz was released with the same storyline around twin sisters Anju and Manju, who get separated at birth. The film was loosely an adaptation of the film Sita and Gita. This film was directed by Pankaj Parashar.

8. In 1995, Kannada romantic drama Mojugara Sogasugara was written and directed by Vijay. In this film, Vishnuvardhan appeared in dual roles, along with Shruti and Sonakshi in other pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of the 1964 Telugu movie Ramudu Bheemudu.

