1-min read

Ram Avatar Bhardawaj to Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in The Accidental Prime Minister

Directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer, the film is slated to release on December 21.

IANS

Updated:June 22, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
Image: Anupam Kher/Twitter
Mumbai: Actor Ram Avatar Bhardawaj is on board to essay former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film The Accidental Prime Minister.

Actor Anupam Kher, who plays former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, shared the news with a photograph of himself and Ram dressed in their respective looks for the movie.

"Introducing Ram Avatar Bhardawaj as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister, " Anupam tweeted on Friday.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

Directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer, the film is slated to release on December 21.

The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari.




