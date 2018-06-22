English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ram Avatar Bhardawaj to Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in The Accidental Prime Minister
Directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer, the film is slated to release on December 21.
Image: Anupam Kher/Twitter
Mumbai: Actor Ram Avatar Bhardawaj is on board to essay former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film The Accidental Prime Minister.
Actor Anupam Kher, who plays former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, shared the news with a photograph of himself and Ram dressed in their respective looks for the movie.
"Introducing Ram Avatar Bhardawaj as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister, " Anupam tweeted on Friday.
The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.
Directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer, the film is slated to release on December 21.
The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari.
Also Watch
Actor Anupam Kher, who plays former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the film, shared the news with a photograph of himself and Ram dressed in their respective looks for the movie.
"Introducing Ram Avatar Bhardawaj as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister, " Anupam tweeted on Friday.
The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.
Directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer, the film is slated to release on December 21.
The script of the film, produced by Bohra Bros, is written by Mayank Tewari.
Introducing Shri. Ram Avatar Bhardawaj as former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayeeji in the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.🙏😍 @TAPMofficial pic.twitter.com/0vWJOCUCOb— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 21, 2018
Also Watch
-
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Wedding: Inside Photos You May Have Missed
- Deepika Padukone to Marry Ranveer Singh on November 10? Deets Inside
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Japan Volcano Featured in James Bond Movie Erupts, Ejecting Smoke and Rocks
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral