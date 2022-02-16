Ram Charan All Set for OTT Debut With Netflix. Know More About Project

Tollywood celebrities, much like their Bollywood counterparts, are exploring new avenues for their talent and work. While Nandamuri Balakrishna already has one of the most popular talks shows, Unstoppable With NBK, Daggubati Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati have announced a new Netflix series titled Rana Naidu.

And now the latest celebrity gearing up for an OTT debut is Ram Charan.

Netflix is deciding to remake a popular Hollywood web series in the Telugu language and although they were looking for a Bollywood star, in the beginning, the pan-India appeal of the much-awaited RRR convinced them that Ram Charan was bankable enough. Ram Charan has reportedly given the green signal for the project. An official announcement is expected soon.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy filming for his forthcoming film RC15, directed by Shankar Shanmugam. He is also awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s visual marvel RRR, which has an ensemble cast and top-notch technicians on board. The film is set for a massive release on March 25. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and others in prominent roles.

Ram Charan will also collaborate with director Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. The untitled project will be bankrolled by UV Creations.

