Ram Charan And His Wife Upasana Miss Vacation Time, Share Throwback Photos

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are one of the most-talked-about couples in Tollywood. They often give us serious couple goals which surely leave many of their fans in awe. Recently, the duo has posted some throwback photos from their last vacation.

Upasana posted a photo of herself on her Instagram in which she is seen in winter clothes. Sharing the photo, Upasana wrote, “The vacay mode will have to wait! For now, it’s hard work in the heat!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Upasana even tagged her husband Ram Charan on the post to make him take a note. Just like his wife, Ram Charan, too, is missing the vacation time but due to the shooting for his films, he can’t take time out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Without sparing a moment, Ram Charan gave the reply to his adorable wife. Sharing a series of photos of himself from their last vacation in Finland, the RRR actor wrote, “Upasana holiday on my mind too (sic)! But has to wait as RC15 Vizag (sic) rolling!!”

Fans liked the adorable chat between the celebrity couple and showered their love in the comments section. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented on Upasana’s photo, “Cutie”, whereas Namrata Shirodkar wrote, “Love it” with heart emoticons.

Ram Charan has headed to Vizag last week for the shooting for his next film, RC15. The film helmed by S Shankar will be released in three languages. The film is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in other roles. Ram Charan’s next is said to be a suspense thriller which is being written by Karthik Subbaraju.

