Ram Charan and Jr NTR Promote RRR at Statue of Unity with Their Signature Handshake Pose

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is nearing its release date after several delays. The film’s team has been on a promotional spree for months now, pulling out all stops to ensure they reach maximum audiences. The latest stop in their promotional itinerary was the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Director SS Rajamouli, with the two lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, visited the statue to promote the film.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen making their signature handshake pose in front of the 182 metre tall statue. They also posed with Rajamouli, as fans and visitors gathered around to take a look at the stars.

The Statue of Unity is the world’s tallest statue, with a height of 182 metres, located in Gujarat. It depicts Indian statesman and independence activist Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India and an adherent of Mahatma Gandhi.

With RRR’s release just around the corner, the makers of the magnum opus have planned a multi-city tour for promotions of the highly-anticipated movie across the country. From Hyderabad, Bengalauru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

