Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR to Release During Eid 2022 Weekend: Report

Though the release date of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was announced at a time when the makers possibly thought things would get better, it’s not entirely unexpected that they shift the film to next year in the wait to make a maximum profit. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently in the post-production stage. The producers of RRR are hoping to release the film worldwide on October 13.

However, a recent report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the distributors of the film have requested Rajamouli to delay the film’s release owing to the ongoing Covid scenario. The distributors feel that film won’t be able to do the kind of business that’s expected and hence it’s better to delay it to a better period.

“SS Rajamouli understood their concern as the film has been sold at record prices across the nation. He doesn’t want any distributor to lose money and hence after multiple meetings with all stakeholders has decided to delay the film’s release from the already announced slot," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. Rajamouli has also roped in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn to play pivotal roles in the film.

