Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR For Oscars? Variety's Prediction Leaves Anil Kapoor Excited

If you still haven’t watched SS Rajamouli’s RRR, you are certainly living under a rock. Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s film became an instant blockbuster when it was released in March this year. The film not only gained outstanding reviews from critics and filmmakers around the world but also broke several box office records back at home.

Now, International film critic Clayton Davis, who often makes predictions about Oscars and Emmys, has hoped that RRR will make its way to Oscars nominations. He also called the movie “a monument to action cinema” and added that RRR reminded him of George Miller’s 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road.

“The film RRR which is a three-hour action epic is the biggest film in India’s history. There is generally a lot of buzz at the moment because India is in the process of choosing a film to be selected to represent them at the Academy Award ceremony. RRR has lit up social media with its star Jr NTR, thirst traps, and visual effects,” Clayton Davis said.

A proud moment excited and looking forward to the Oscar nomination.. https://t.co/0sJjM2qCVw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 20, 2022

“The only hump to get over right now is that it’s in Telugu and all the Indian submissions typically are in Hindi,” he added.

The noted film critic also mentioned that even if India doesn’t choose RRR as its representative at the Academy Awards, voters in America must opt for it.

Soon after the official Twitter handle of Variety shared the video of the critic talking about RRR, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor re-shared it and said that it is a proud moment for the entire country. “A proud moment excited and looking forward to the Oscar nomination..,” he wrote.

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under the British rule. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

