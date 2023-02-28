Ram Charan and Upasana Pick US for Baby's Delivery? RRR Star's Wife Says 'Thrilled To...'

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are expecting their first baby together this year. While fans are eager to meet the little one, rumours began doing the rounds claiming that Ram and Upasana will be welcoming their baby in the US. As the rumours began going viral, Upasana clarified that they are welcoming their baby in India.

In a statement, Upasana said, “I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

Recently, Ram appeared on Good Morning America and spoke about preparing for fatherhood. Speaking with medical correspondent Jennifer Ashton during the show, the RRR star said, “I am glad I met you. I will be taking your number. My wife is going to be in the US for a while." Jennifer replied, “It would be an honour to deliver your baby.” This exchange led to the rumours that Ram and Upasana are planning to welcome their baby in the US.

On the show, Ram also mentioned that while they were not planning to have children, he had the time to spend with his family. However, since he and Upasana announced their baby news, he has been caught up with work and packing and unpacking has become a part of his routine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. Next, he will be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, the actor is busy with his 15th outing, which is being directed by S Shankar and is tentatively titled RC 15.

