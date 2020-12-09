Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Kamineni Rock the Royal Look at His Cousin Niharika Konidela's Wedding

Telugu superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni rocked the royal look at his cousin actress-producer Niharika Konidela's wedding in Udaipur. Niharika Konidela's wedding celebrations are being attended by close friends and family members.

Niharika Konidela, who is tying the knot with Chaitanya J V, is the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and the sister of Telugu star Varun Tej. Niharika is the niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan (brothers of Nagendra Babu). Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi's son), Allu Arjun, and Allu Sirish are Niharika Konidela's cousins, who all are present at her wedding.

Ram Charan also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from Niharika's sangeet ceremony with the wedding hashtag.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV got engaged in a low-key ceremony in Hyderabad in August. Apart from Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Allu Sirish, Chiranjeevi also blessed the couple at their engagement.