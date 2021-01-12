Ram Charan Announces He has Tested Covid-19 Negative, is Back in Action

Telugu star Ram Charan has tested negative for Covid-19 . The actor, who was diagnosed with the virus at the end of December, tweeted his latest health update on Tuesday. "Tested negative! I'm back in action," Ram Charan wrote.

It feels good to be back !!! pic.twitter.com/5yqXQkPVtg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 12, 2021

The actor shared the happy news on Instagram with two pictures of him posing with a blue-and-yellow macaw. His cousin Varun Tej, who had also been suffering from coronavirus , commented, "Annnaaaaa! My fellow COVID warrior! Welcome back!" On Christmas eve, Varun, Charan, Allu Arjun, Niharika Konidela and several members of the Mega family had partied at home.

Ram Charan had shared the news of being diagnosed with coronavirus with a social media post on December 29, writing, "I have tested positive for Covid-19 . No symptoms and quarantine at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming period drama "RRR". The ambitious SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. The highly anticipated film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.