Ram Charan Begins Dubbing For Chiranjeevi’s Acharya

Acharya is one of the most talked-about upcoming Telugu films. The Koratala Siva directorial will feature the father-son duo of megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Acharya will be Ram Charan’s next big release after SS Rajamouli’s RRR. According to the latest reports, the post-production work of Acharya is in full swing and Ram Charan has already started dubbing for his role.

Ram Charan is said to be portraying the part of Maoist named Siddha in the film. He is coupled with Pooja Hegde while Kajal Aggarwal

The story of Acharya is also by Kortala Siva.

The makers, who have yet to release the trailer, are apparently planning to do so just two weeks before the film’s premiere. Billed as an action drama, Acharya is set to be released on April 29 and will reportedly be preceded by a massive pre-release event.

The producers are also intending to distribute the film on close to 2000 screens, as it would feature both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in full-length roles for the first time. Previously, Chiranjeevi made a cameo appearance in Ram Charan’s Magadheera.

Advertisement

Anvesh Reddy, Acharya’s producer, recently discussed about casting the famous father-son duo together for a big-budget adventure. Reddy pointed out that most of their previous collaborations were cameos and this is where Acharya stands out. “But this time, close to 20 to 25 minutes of the film they would be sharing the screen space. So everyone would be more excited about that,” the producer told Pinkvilla.

Apart from Acharya, Chiranjeevi has some interesting projects lined up. He is working on Godfather and Bhola Shankar.

Among these, Godfather is perhaps the most awaited ones. Chiranjeevi recently welcomes Bollywood superstar Salman Khan into the fold and shared a pic on social media.

“Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to the next level. Sharing a screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience,” he wrote.

Welcome aboard #Godfather , Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan ! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience.@jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/kMT59x1ZZq— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 16, 2022

Godfather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer which had Mohanlal in the eponymous role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.