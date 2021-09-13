Ram Charan Brings Home India's First Customised Mercedes-Maybach

South star Ram Charan has brought home yet another piece of grandeur. This time, it is the Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS 600, a luxurious car and one of its kind. The car is specially designed for the actor and it reflects royalty like the actor himself. A video released recently showcases this beast of a car driving down the ramp of a truck making everyone gasp as it comes into view. Subsequently, they go on to show this luxurious car from up close.

It is the first customised car from the Mercedes-Maybach series in India, and Ram Charan becomes the first person in the country to own one. The video also showcases a small event held for the actor, where he can be seen cutting the cake and receiving the keys for his new car. As Ram Charan drives the beauty away, there couldn’t be anything more delightful to watch.

The actor seems to have a liking for luxury cars. On his father, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s 59th birthday, Ram Charan had gifted him an expensive Land Cruiser V8 worth nearly Rs 1.25 crore. It is also said that Chiranjeevi had expressed his fondness for this car.

