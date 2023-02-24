Actor Ram Charan is busy travelling after the success of his latest movie RRR. Recently, the Telugu star reached New York (USA) for a talk show, Good Morning America. As he arrived, US citizens mobbed him and a few of them clicked selfies with him. The anchors of the show asked varied questions about the movie RRR and the Global Globe award-winning song, Naatu Nattu. In the episode, Ram Charan was asked to comment about his friendship with Jr NTR. Ram Charan expressed his feelings for his co-star in such a way that it melted the hearts of the audience, especially Jr NTR fans. Fans were quick to call them the “new best friends of the south film industry”.

In the talk show, Ram Charan said Jr NTR is like his family and his best friend. When Ram got to know that he is expecting his first child, Jr NTR was the first person whom he called up to share the good news with.

Talking about RRR and SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan said: “RRR is a film about great friendship. brotherhood and camaraderie. It’s about the two characters (Ram and Bheem). It’s also one of the best writings of my director, Rajamouli.’’

Ram Charan called SS Rajamouli the “Steven Spielberg of India” and hoped that he would pave his way toward global cinema very soon. He said the victory of RRR is not limited to the team but encompasses Indian cinema and its technicians as well. Ram Charan said, “Just when we thought we had achieved everything in India and were set to move on to the next project, the West just showed us this is the beginning.”

The song from RRR, which was directed by SS Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu has also been nominated for an Oscar under the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has gained worldwide acclaim. The tune got the crowds cheering and dancing in the aisles at all of the recent western screenings of RRR. Several videos of western theatregoers dancing to the music in recent months have surfaced on social media.

RRR, a fictional tale set in the 1920s before India became independent, was released in theatres last March. It is based on the lives of two actual heroes and well-known revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR was portrayed as Bheem, while Ram Charan played Ram.

