Ram Charan Calls 'RRR' His Comeback Film at Teaser Launch of 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'

Telugu star Ram Charan, who hasn't delivered a hit this year, has made it clear that a lot is riding on SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', in which he plays the lead alongside NT Rama Rao Jr.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
Ram Charan Calls 'RRR' His Comeback Film at Teaser Launch of 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'
Actor Ram Charan hasn't had a big hit at the box office this year, and has made it clear that a lot is riding on his next film with SS Rajamouli, RRR. The Telugu star called the film his 'comeback' at the official teaser launch of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a film he has produced.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia and others. Ram Charan was quoted by DNA as saying, "I have only produced this film, not acted. I am not shying away from acting in films, I was waiting to be a part of good content. My next film is 'RRR' and it will be my comeback."

Helmed by Baahubali director Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr in the lead. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also play pivotal roles.

The movie is a fictional account revolving around freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively and is a retelling of their lives during their self-imposed exile. RRR is scheduled for release on July 30, 2020.

For the past few months, Ram Charan was busy with his production venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor's 2019 release Vinaya Vidheya Rama did not do well at the box office. His 2018 release Rangasthalam received a lot of criticism, but on the other hand bagged numerous awards.

The 34-year-old is one of the most popular Telugu actors. He made his Bollywood debut as a cop in the 2013 release Zanjeer opposite Priyanka Chopra.

