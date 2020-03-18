Ram Charan Cancels Birthday Celebration Due to COVID-19 Spread, Requests Fans to Avoid Mass Gatherings

Aiding the government, film celebrities have also taken an initiative to spread awareness among their fans regarding the coronavirus crises in the country. With frequent videos and infographics on social media, celebs are trying their best to share precautionary measures against the deadly virus.

In lieu of the same, south superstar Ram Charan, who celebrates his birthday on March 27 has cancelled his birthday celebration and has requested his fans to avoid public gathering for his birthday celebration.

The actor released a statement on social media on Wednesday morning. “I understand the love you have for me and the efforts you’re putting in to celebrate my birthday. But you know how dire the situation is in the world now,” he wrote, adding, “In such a situation, it is better to follow directives and avoid holding crowded events. Keeping this in mind, I urge my fans to not celebrate my birthday this year,” the statement read.

In addition, he asked his fans to spread awareness as a birthday present to him. “Please instead put in efforts in following the steps and spreading awareness about corona virus. That’s the gift I want this year for my birthday and I hope with all my heart that you heed my request,” he added.

Recently, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR joined the conscious movement and reached out to people in their own small way. The two together appeared in a video to explain the precautions recommended by WHO and urged people not to panic and stay safe.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 147 on Tuesday, with 10 fresh cases reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry. The cases include 25 foreign nationals and the three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

