Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ram Charan Celebrates 10 Years of Magadheera With Throwback Pics From Film Sets

Thanking director, SS Rajamouli and his co-star in the movie, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan shared a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments with his fans.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 31, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ram Charan Celebrates 10 Years of Magadheera With Throwback Pics From Film Sets
Image of Ram Charan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Actor Ram Charan, who recently made his debut on Instagram, took to social media to celebrate the 10 years of his much-celebrated movie Magadheera. Sharing multiple throwback pictures from Magadheera, the actor wrote a heartfelt post, thanking the cast and makers. He posted, “Can’t believe it’s been a decade already! Still seems so recent! A big thank you to the dream team of #Magadheera, Keeravaani garu, @kajalaggarwalofficial & @geethaarts for this memorable film. @ssrajamouli garu, learnt so much from you back then and continuing to do so even now. #10YearsofMagadheera”

Thanking director, SS Rajamouli and his co-star in the movie, Kajal Aggarwal, Charan shared a glimpse of behind-the-scenes with his fans. The 2009 Indian Telugu-language fantasy action film is celebrating a decade today. The movie released on July 31, 2009 and turned out to be a massive hit.

Magadheera was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli, with Charan and Aggarwal in lead roles, and Dev Gill and Srihari in prominent roles.

Based on the theme of reincarnation, the film’s plot revolves around four people: a valiant warrior in charge of the princess' safety; a princess who loves him, a commander-in-chief who lusts after her; and an emperor who wants to conquer their kingdom. Everyone dies before their wishes are fulfilled and are reborn after 400 years.

Magadheera won two National Awards at the 57th National Film Awards, along with six Filmfare Awards, nine Nandi Awards and ten CineMAA Awards.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram