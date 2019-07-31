Ram Charan Celebrates 10 Years of Magadheera With Throwback Pics From Film Sets
Thanking director, SS Rajamouli and his co-star in the movie, Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan shared a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments with his fans.
Image of Ram Charan, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Ram Charan, who recently made his debut on Instagram, took to social media to celebrate the 10 years of his much-celebrated movie Magadheera. Sharing multiple throwback pictures from Magadheera, the actor wrote a heartfelt post, thanking the cast and makers. He posted, “Can’t believe it’s been a decade already! Still seems so recent! A big thank you to the dream team of #Magadheera, Keeravaani garu, @kajalaggarwalofficial & @geethaarts for this memorable film. @ssrajamouli garu, learnt so much from you back then and continuing to do so even now. #10YearsofMagadheera”
Thanking director, SS Rajamouli and his co-star in the movie, Kajal Aggarwal, Charan shared a glimpse of behind-the-scenes with his fans. The 2009 Indian Telugu-language fantasy action film is celebrating a decade today. The movie released on July 31, 2009 and turned out to be a massive hit.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t believe it’s been a decade already! Still seems so recent! A big thank you to the dream team of #Magadheera, Keeravaani garu, @kajalaggarwalofficial & @geethaarts for this memorable film. @ssrajamouli garu, learnt so much from you back then and continuing to do so even now. #10YearsofMagadheera
Magadheera was written by KV Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Rajamouli, with Charan and Aggarwal in lead roles, and Dev Gill and Srihari in prominent roles.
Based on the theme of reincarnation, the film’s plot revolves around four people: a valiant warrior in charge of the princess' safety; a princess who loves him, a commander-in-chief who lusts after her; and an emperor who wants to conquer their kingdom. Everyone dies before their wishes are fulfilled and are reborn after 400 years.
Magadheera won two National Awards at the 57th National Film Awards, along with six Filmfare Awards, nine Nandi Awards and ten CineMAA Awards.
