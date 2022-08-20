Ram Charan Celebrates Janamashtami With Wife Upasana Konidela In The Most Priceless Way; Check Pic

RRR fame Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela took to her Instagram account and gave a sneak peek into their Janmashtami celebrations. She shared a photo with Ram and her pet dog Rhyme, in the backdrop of her house’s temple.

In the priceless picture, the RRR actor can be seen applying teeka on Upasana’s forehead, as part of the ritual, while Rhyme was snuggled comfortably in her lap. Upasana looked beautiful in a purple suit and purple wrinkled long skirt. She paired it with a white dupatta and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, Ram Charan wore a black t-shirt and paired it with white pyjamas. The idols in the background were also decorated with flower garlands for the auspicious day. In the caption, Upasana wrote, “Quarantine Puja. Happy Janmashtami & Vara Lakshmi Vratham” with several emoticons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

More photos from the couple’s festivities were also shared from Rhyme’s Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, Rhyme looked adorable as she was dressed in a red frock. Other pictures shared a glimpse of the idols and delicacies on a plate that was part of the customary Prasad in Janmashtami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhyme (@alwaysrhyme)

Earlier this year, CHaran and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in Italy. Back then, Upasana shared a series of pictures from their celebration on social media and wrote, “Moments, lessons & relationships to be cherished forever ❤️ While We were celebrating 10 years of togetherness, the most traumatic news of loosing an extremely dear friend hit us. We were truly fortunate to be surrounded by warm & caring well-wishers to help us cope. Privileged to have so many safe spaces. Thank you for making our anniversary so special. Grateful & thankful.”

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya which also starred his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

