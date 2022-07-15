CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#WeatherUpdates#SriLanka#IndvsEng
Home » News » Movies » Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Pay Exhibitors Rs 20 Crores to Compensate For Acharya Losses
1-MIN READ

Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi Pay Exhibitors Rs 20 Crores to Compensate For Acharya Losses

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 15, 2022, 17:15 IST

Hyderabad, India

Acharya is an action-drama film that was released in theatres in April of this year.

Acharya is an action-drama film that was released in theatres in April of this year.

Acharya film bombed at the box office, because of which distributors faced massive losses.

Acharya, starring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, bombed at the box office, grossing barely Rs 76 crore in the domestic market. According to recent reports, the father and son duo paid Rs 20 crore out of their own pockets to compensate the exhibitors for their losses.

It was previously reported that 25 exhibitors had been protesting outside Koratala Siva’s office since last night after the film’s box office failure. According to reports, the exhibitors have threatened to stage a demonstration outside Chiranjeevi’s home if the matter is not resolved.

According to Pinkvilla, a distributor called Rajgopal Bajaj wrote to Chiranjeevi, asking for compensation for the damages incurred by Acharya. According to reports, Bajaj invested a large sum of money in the film because of the excitement around Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s partnership on the big screen.

Acharya is an action-drama film that was released in theatres in April of this year. The film was directed by Korala Siva and stars Ram, Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde. The film was projected to do well at the box office, but it bombed badly, prompting the distributors and exhibitors to seek recompense just a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is now working on the much-awaited films, RC15 and RC 16. Megastar Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, is presently filming his next film, GodFather. It is a Telugu adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Salman Khan will appear in a cameo role, and Nayanthara will play the female lead in the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 15, 2022, 17:15 IST
last updated:July 15, 2022, 17:15 IST