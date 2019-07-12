Ram Charan Dedicates His First Instagram Post to His Mother, Says Somethings Never Change

Tollywood actor Ram Charan created enough buzz on social media a few days ago after he made his entry into the world of Instagram. The Rangasthalam star joined Instagram on July 8 and shared an intense picture of his side-look. Days after his debut, the RRR actor has shared another first-picture on his Instagram and the post is a beautiful tribute to his mother.

Taking it to the social media app on Thursday, the actor shared a throwback picture with his mom, with one half showing a childhood pic of him with his mother, while the other half showed him in the present time. He shared the picture with the post, “Somethings never change !! Dedicating my first post to u. Love u Amma. ❤#mamasboy #forever.”

The adorable post quickly grabbed the attention of many, including Kalyan Dhev, Shruti Hassan and Niharika Konidela, among others. The Mumma's boy looked absolutely child-like while sleeping on his mother’s lap in the grown-up version.

The actor has now deleted the first photo he shared earlier and has set it as his display picture. On July 8, Charan made his debut on Instagram. He was welcomed to the social media app by a lot of colleagues and celebs, including Samantha Akkineni, Kiara Advani, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati and Tamannah Bhatia.

On the work front, Charan will soon begin filming SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Follow @News18Movies for more