Ram Charan Flaunts His Bulging Biceps in New Monochrome Photo from Gym

Telugu star Ram Charan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, had words of wisdom for fans, on how to start a day. Taking to his Instagram account, Ram shared a monochrome picture of himself from the gym. “Strong mornings!! can’t start better," he wrote alongside the image in which he is seen flaunting his muscles in a white t-shirt and shorts.

Ram will next be seen in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR". The period drama also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and NTR Jr, and centers around the life of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. On his birthday last month, the makers unveiled the first look of Ram Charan from the film. In the film, Charan will be seen playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The poster sees Ram Charan’s character in all his glory. Donning a saffron dhoti-pajama and a bow-and-arrow, Ram Charan is seen aiming for the sky as his background burns in a sea of war. The makers shared the new poster on social media with the caption, “Here’s @AlwaysRamCharan as fiercest #AlluriSitaRamaraju 🔥 Brave, honest and righteous, his ferocity will leave you in awe! #RRRMovie.”

Set in 1920s India, the screenplay of RRR has been penned by director SS Rajamouli along with his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. RRR is said to be entirely a work of fiction. The film is slated to have a worldwide release on October 13, on Dussehra, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here