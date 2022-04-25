Ram Charan Gives a Shoutout to Acharya Director Koratala Siva, Shares BTS Pics From Film

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s Telugu movie Acharya is creating a lot of buzz even before its release. The early reviews of the film shared by Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board already called the film a ‘sure-shot blockbuster.’ On Monday, the RRR actor took to his Instagram handle to give a shout out to director Koratala Siva. Ram Charan shared several BTS stills from the sets of Acharya where Siva can be seen instructing him and the team. Sharing the images, he wrote, “Man behind #Acharya ‘s Siddha..#SivaKoratala 😊”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sandhu shared his review of the film on his Instagram Story, giving it a four-star rating. “On the whole, Archarya has Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi + entertainment in large doses. The film has the masala to work big time with the masses. This one will rewrite the rules of the game and the festive occasion (Eid) will aid its potential. Sure shot blockbuster! Ram Charan stole the show all the way. The deadly duo of father & son. Fans will go gaga over this paisa vasool saga,” he said.

During one of the promotional events, Ram Charan opened up about working along with his father megastar Chiranjeevi. The actor stated how much he loved his time spent filming Acharya with his father Chiranjeevi in a recent open talk with one of the scribes.

Ram Charan, who spent every minute of the film’s production with his father, opened up about how emotional he was at one point. “Dad and I used to eat dinner together and then get up the next day to start working out together,” the Magadheera actor revealed. “We started working on the sets after that, before completing the shooting and coming home together. I felt I needed to treasure these moments but couldn’t put it into words”.

The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month, showing glimpses of the plot. Ram and Chiranjeevi play comrades, seemingly a part of a Naxalite movement. Besides Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, the movie also stars Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde.

