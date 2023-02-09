Ram Charan is currently busy with his next outing, RC15, with veteran filmmaker S Shankar. It is touted to be a high-voltage political thriller. Now there are reports making rounds that the actor has given the nod for another project with Kannada director Narthan, who is known for his work in Mufti in Sandalwood and is currently marking his debut in Tollywood. If the reports are to be believed, the director has narrated the story to the RRR actor and he has reportedly liked the film.

If all goes well, he’ll be working with Narthan, and post his commitments with other projects. However, nothing has been officially announced about the same yet. Rumour has it that if Ram Charan comes on board for the project, Narthan is also keen on working with KGF franchise fame Yash.

Speaking about RC 15, a major portion of the film has been filmed. In the latest reports, it is said that the makers are planning to release the much-awaited film by the beginning of the next year. The team completed its New Zealand shooting schedule in November, last year. It is also said that the pending portions of the film in multiple schedules will be completed by the first half of this year.

According to reports by Telugu Bulletin, RC 15 will mostly release on the big screen on Sankranti, next year. In that case, it will lock horns with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. If the reports are true then, the Telugu cinema will see another big clash at the box office. However, both the makers of RC 15 and Pushpa 2 have not officially confirmed the same yet.

RC 15 will mark the second venture of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, after the 2019-released film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. SJ Suryah, the renowned actor-filmmaker is playing the lead antagonist in the film. Jayaram, Anjali Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and others appear in prominent roles. S Thaman is composing the songs and background score for the film.

Other than this, Ram Charan also has Buchi Babu Sana’s pan-India yet-to-be-titled film. The actor will also attend the 95th Academy Awards event along with his team as his film RRR is nominated under the Best Original Song category.

