Ram Charan Hosts Langar at Golden Temple To Mark RRR Success, His Wife Upasana Participates In Seva

After the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, actor Ram Charan hosted the Langar Seva as a token of gratitude for the grand success of the film. His wife Upasana Kamineni took to Instagram and revealed that they hosted the langar at the gurdwara and she also participated in performing the seva. Upasana went on behalf of Ram Charan for the seva.

In the video, Upasana was seen offering her prayers, meeting the Gurudwara committee and even enjoying the langar. The Gurudwara Committee also gifted a portrait of the Golden Temple to Upasana. Sharing the video, Upasana wrote, “As a mark of gratitude Mr.C hosted a langar seva at the golden temple in Amritsar. I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC 15. This truly fed my soul. Rc & I feel blessed with your love & accept it with humility.”

RRR crossed the coveted figure of Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office and became the third Indian film to achieve this feat after Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Rajamouli’s previous blockbuster Baahubali 2. Rana Daggubati, who shares a close bond with Ram Charan, reacted to the historic accomplishment of RRR. The actor saluted team RRR including SS Rajamouli, adding that the filmmaker has fulfilled the ‘one India one cinema’ dream.

Ram Charan is currently in Amritsar, shooting for his upcoming movie with director Shankar. Videos recently did the rounds on social media showing the actor getting mobbed by fans in the city. Ram Charan is also currently observing Ayyappa Deeksha. The fast, which lasts for 41 days, is kept by devotees of Swamy Ayyappa. Devotees then visit the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Those observing the fast wear black clothes and walk barefoot.

