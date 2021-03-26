Ram Charan Introduces His RRR Movie Character Alluri Sita Ramaraju with Powerful Poster

Telugu star Ram Charan has introduced his character Alluri Sita Ramaraju from magnum opus RRR Movie with a new poster. “Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It’s my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju," Ram Charan wrote as he introduced the character. Director SS Rajamouli tweeted, “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all…"

It is a fictional story about India’s freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr) who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The period action drama also features Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles.